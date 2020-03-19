As we're all stuck inside in self-quarantine and as we all try to follow the new rules of social distancing thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL just made a decision that will help you pass the time.

Through May 31, NFL Game Pass will be free for all fans.

If you're not familiar with NFL Game Pass, it's basically the NFL's online library of every NFL game. It includes all games from 2009-19 and multiple versions. Those versions include the full broadcast, condensed games and even All-22 access if you want to break down some film.

This also includes some extras like previous seasons of Hard Knocks and more.

A subscription for Game Pass normally costs $100 year.

If you want to take advantage of this offer, the NFL says you just need to create an account at NFL.com/GamePass.

I know every Eagles fans is going to rush to watch Super Bowl LII and you should. My one recommendation is to maybe watch the All-22 version. There was so much non-football stuff involved with that game, I always enjoy watching it just from an X's and O's standpoint.

And when you're done with that, here are five more great Eagles games from the last decade to check out:

NFC Championship Game

This game always gets overlooked because of what happened after it. But the NFC Championship Game 38-7 win over the Vikings a couple years ago was an all-timer. The Eagles were down in that game early before Patrick Robinson's pick-6. Eventually, the Eagles rolled and ended up cruising to a win. That was as loud as I have ever heard the Linc; it was a party in the second half.

Miracle at the Meadowlands (2010)

I still can't believe they punted the ball to DeSean Jackson. What was Matt Dodge thinking? While we all remember the DeSean return touchdown, Mike Vick was dealing in that game. He threw three second-half touchdowns to spark the comeback after the Eagles were down 24-3.

The Snow Bowl

Sometimes it snows in December in Philadelphia. On Dec. 8, 2013, it snowed a lot. And LeSean McCoy absolutely went off. Shady carried the ball 29 times for 217 yards and two touchdowns in that game. Everyone knew the Eagles were running the ball and the Lions had no answers. The Eagles were down 8-0 at halftime but won 34-20.

Chip Kelly's Debut

Remember when Chip was changing the NFL before our eyes in the 2013 opener? After the Redskins took a 7-0 lead, the Eagles offense took over, scoring the next 33 points and Washington just couldn't catch up to Chip's pace of play. The Eagles ended up with 443 total yards that game.

Double-Doink Game

It happened recently, but the playoff game against the Bears in 2018 was a good one. It was a defensive battle for most of the afternoon and even though Nick Foles wasn't playing exceptionally well, it sort of felt like the Eagles had some of that 2017 magic back. And then, of course, the Double-Doink itself was legendary.

