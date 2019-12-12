The Eagles on Thursday morning officially placed Alshon Jeffery (foot) on Injured Reserve, ending his season.

We already knew that was happening.

The bigger news on Thursday was that the team also brought up wide receiver Robert Davis from the practice squad. He was one of three receivers on the practice squad the Eagles had to choose from.

Davis, 24, signed to the Eagles' practice squad back on Oct. 7, shortly after he was released by the Redskins.

Davis is a 6-foot-3, 210-pound former sixth-round pick out of Georgia State in 2017. He played in just one game as a rookie and broke his leg before the 2018 season. He returned to the Redskins in 2019 but played in just three games and caught his only NFL pass for 11 yards.

At Georgia State for four full seasons, Davis caught 222 passes for 3,391 yards and 17 touchdowns, while averaging 15.3 yards per catch.

Immediately filling the spot left by Davis on the practice squad is receiver Deontay Burnett. The Eagles added him on Thursday morning to the practice squad, so they still have three receivers on the practice squad. They still have Marken Michel and Marcus Green.

The Eagles are light at receiver heading into this weekend's matchup against the Redskins. They have three healthy receivers (Davis, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Greg Ward) and Nelson Agholor's status is still in question. It's possible the Eagles call up another receiver from the practice squad later this week.

