Putting Travis Fulgham's Incredible Performance Into Perspective

Putting Fulgham’s incredible performance into perspective originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

A few weeks ago, you had never even heard the name Travis Fulgham.

Now, you’ll never forget it.

The second-year player out of Old Dominion had an incredible performance on Sunday afternoon but it wasn’t enough as the Eagles fell 38-29 to the Steelers. But that game wasn’t on the offense, and it definitely wasn’t on Fulgham.

Fulgham finished with 10 catches for 152 yards and a touchdown. This is a guy who wasn’t even on the active roster until last Saturday and didn’t make his first NFL catch until last week.

Carson Wentz trusted Fulgham enough that on a key 3rd-and-5 in the fourth quarter, Wentz threw to Fulgham but the pass was batted away by Joe Haden. The Eagles missed a 57-yard field goal on fourth down.

To put Fulgham’s game in perspective, there have been just three 10/150/1 games in the NFL this season:

George Kittle



Davante Adams



Travis Fulgham

Fulgham is the first Eagles player to have 10/150/1 since Jeremy Maclin in 2014.

Fulgham is the first player in Eagles history with 150 receiving yards within his first 5 career games. — Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) October 11, 2020

In his first two games with the Eagles, Fulgham has 12 catches for 209 yards and 2 touchdowns.

He’s playing well enough that the Eagles probably won’t be able to justify taking him off the field even when Alshon Jeffery (foot) and DeSean Jackson (hamstring) return from their injuries.

As much as Howie Roseman has struggled to find talent in the draft, especially at receiver, he deserves credit for adding players like Fulgham. The Lions drafted Fulgham out of Old Dominion in the sixth round last season. He played in just three games with the Lions in 2019 and didn’t have a catch.

Fulgham, 25, has a pretty incredible story. He grew up overseas as the son of Foreign Service officers and didn’t play American football until late in his high school career. Even in high school, he also starred in soccer and basketball.

But Fulgham was a walk-on at Old Dominion and impressed immediately. https://www.nbcsports.com/philadelphia/eagles/how-travis-fulgham-went-walk-old-dominion-eagles-hero Eventually, he had a monster senior season in 2018 and got drafted.

The Lions waived Fulgham on Aug. 9 and he was claimed by the Packers, who released him just nine days later. The Eagles claimed Fulgham on Aug. 20 and began to impress his coaches.

After three weeks on the practice squad, Fulgham has become an integral part of the Eagles’ offense. He won’t be getting waived anytime soon.