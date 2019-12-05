NFL Week 14 Schedule: Derrick Gunn’s 5 Games to Watch

Here are Derrick Gunn's five matchups to watch for Week 14 of the NFL season.

COWBOYS AT BEARS (THURSDAY NIGHT 8:20PM FOX/NFL)

Everybody in Dallas wants Jason Garrett fired. In Chicago it looks like the love affair with QB Mitchell Trubisky has come to a crossroads. The Cowboys are doing everything they can to give the NFC East lead away, while the Bears have fought their way back into playoff contention. Dallas has a lot of soul searching to do after getting embarrassed on Thanksgiving day by Buffalo. Two good defensive fronts in this one, but if Dallas' offense comes to play they have enough fire power to ride out of chi-town with the W.

49ERS AT SAINTS (SUNDAY 1PM FOX)

Niners are still licking their wounds after coming up short in a slugfest in Baltimore. The Saints are the first team to wrap up a division title in the NFC South. Both squads are striving to achieve that number one overall seed. San Fran's defense is stingy and will provide a great chess match for Drew Brees and his offense. Niners schedule has been brutal having played the Packers, Ravens and now New Orleans in consecutive weeks. Should be a good possible playoff preview. Saints get the slight edge in the dome.

RAVENS AT BILLS (SUNDAY 1PM CBS)

Can anybody stop the Ravens right now? So far the answer is no. Their 8 game win streak is quite impressive when you consider 5 of those wins have come against the seahawks, Patriots, Texans, Rams, and 49ers. Lamar Jackson has the league buzzing and appears to be the MVP front runner. Buffalo went down to Dallas and shocked the world. They believe they still have a chance to catch the struggling patriots in the AFC East. Bills head coach Sean McDermott has done a wonderful job with his defense. They're good, but not good enough to stop the Ravens hot streak.

CHIEFS AT PATRIOTS (SUNDAY 4:25PM CBS)

Speaking of the Patriots for years offense has been their staple, but lately the defense has had to carry the weight of this team. In their last 3 outings Tom Brady's crew has posted 17, 13, and 22 points. Not what we expect from an O that normally racks up 30 plus points a game. They better figure it out in a hurry because the reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs can light it up in a hurry. In their last two games KC has scored 64 points. Patriots defense against the Chiefs offense will be fun to watch. New England is ripe for the picking, and I pick KC to pluck them.

SEAHAWKS AT RAMS (SUNDAY NIGHT 8:20PM NBC)

Right now Seattle controls the NFC West and is the two seed in the conference overall. As for the Rams they're on the outside trying to get back in currently holding the 7th spot. Rams trying to get RB Todd Gurley more involved in the offense which would take some of the pressure off Jared Goff. This is a crucial stretch for the rams ... with 3 straight heavyweight showdowns against Seattle, Dallas, and San Francisco. They've already lost to both the hawks and niners earlier in the season. Seattle coming off a huge win over the vikings at home, will up their road mark to 7-0 after getting by Los Angeles.

