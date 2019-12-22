Miles Sanders Continues to Prove There Are No Holes in His Game

Twelve years ago, almost to the day, Brian Westbrook dropped to the ground at the Cowboys' 1-yard line so the Eagles could take a knee and let the clock run out on a win.

Miles Sanders was only 10 years old at the time and says he doesn't remember that play, but the rookie running back knew to pull a Westbrook to close out a critical 17-9 win over Dallas on Sunday.

"Everybody was like, ‘Why are you sliding,'" said Sanders at his locker postgame. "I said, ‘We're about to get the W. It's cool."

Sanders' 38-yard run and slide capped off yet another brilliant day the Eagles' second-round draft pick, finishing with 79 yards and a touchdown on the ground and five catches for 77 yards through the air.

Had he taken that last carry to the house, he'd have another 20 yards and a second score. Believe it or not, fantasy football players weren't the only ones a little disappointed he didn't get into the end zone again.

"I feel bad I told him to get down," said Eagles center Jason Kelce. "We call it ‘church mode.' We don't want to give the ball back to the opponents, so we said early on in the drive, if you break one through just get down and we'll ice the game there.

"But at that point I think there was only 14 seconds left, I should've just let the kid get a touchdown, but I'm over here screaming, ‘Get down, get down.'"

Fortunately, they're just numbers, and Sanders - who already owns the Eagles' franchise record for yards from scrimmage - wasn't worried about the box score.

Up to that point, Sanders had 19 carries for 41 yards, or just slightly better than 2.1 yards per carry. Yet, he never relented as the Cowboys defense focused on stopping the run, eventually hitting the inside zone for the big gain at the end.

"Big holes weren't gonna be there," said Sanders. "I was gonna have to take what they give me and grind it out.

"They were keying on me a lot and I was just grinding out the whole game. I'm a little upset the last one had to break like that, but I had to go in church mode and slide to secure the W for team."

In addition to his explosive speed, shifty moves and pass-catching ability, Sanders has increasingly shown he isn't afraid of a little contact. His physicality was on full display down by the goal line in the third quarter, running three straight times before plunging in from the 1-yard line.

"Big boy football down there," said Sanders. "I'm just happy they trust me, they're putting the confidence in me."

Though not known as a punishing downhill runner, Sanders is proving there are no holes in his game.

"What is he, like 210, 215," said Eagles guard Brandon Brooks of Sanders, who lists officially at 211 pounds. "That's not small.

"I think the biggest thing is because he's so smooth when he runs, people don't think he has power, but when he does lower his shoulder, I think you saw the effect out there today."

Sanders' teammates are taking notice of the growth in the 22-year-old's game by the week.

"He's a heck of a player," said Kelce. "He does it all. He catches the ball. The way he runs, he's really very disciplined with his eyes.

"To watch his progression throughout the season has been a lot of fun. He's as good a runner as just about anybody right now."

At the beginning of the season, Sanders flashed massive talent and potential. However, too often he didn't see or trust the hole and tried to bounce runs outside.

That's not been the case over the latter half of the season.

"The biggest thing for him is he wanted to learn," said Brooks. "He was hungry for it. You could see it from Day 1.

"You have guys sometimes who come in as young guys, high picks who think they know it all. That wasn't the case for him. He came in humble, hungry, and I think the hard work is really starting to show and pay off."

Having the awareness and maturity to hit the deck rather than run the ball in for a touchdown, while not fun for fantasy owners, is just another example of Sanders showing he's the total package.

