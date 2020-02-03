Jason and Travis Kelce Share Hilarious Brotherly Moment After Super Bowl

Andy Reid is a Super Bowl champion.

Fans from Philadelphia to Kansas City and anywhere in between where they serve a nice piece of grilled meat enjoyed watching Big Red and his Chiefs hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy on Sunday night down in Miami.

But if you went to bed shortly after the Fox telecast ended, you may have missed some of the most brotherly love moments on the NFL Network postgame show.

Of course Andy joined the set and said he was actually going to attempt to savor this victory for a few days despite Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes pointing out Andy would probably be back watching film after three days.

Longtime Andy Reid supporters knew how Big Red was going to celebrate.

"I'm going to get the biggest cheeseburger you've ever seen," Reid said. "Might be a double!"

Andy Reid's going to get the biggest cheeseburger he can find, might make it a double pic.twitter.com/BjTeYvtPsb — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 3, 2020

The laughs were flowing.

But perhaps the moment that Eagles fans may enjoy the most was watching Jason Kelce shed nothing but praise for his champion brother Travis while also reminding us all of the greatest championship speech of all time that took place in front of the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

The Eagles' center found his way to the NFL Network postgame set to surprise his brother and the crew asked him about any speech advice he may give his brother Travis.

"This man don't need no advice," Jason said. "He's his own man and he's up here hoisting the Lombardi Trophy because he's the best in the game. And he's gonna have the best speech... next to mine!"

Is @tkelce trying to top his brother's Super Bowl Parade speech?



Jason Kelce surprised him on set! #SBLIV



📺: @NFLGameDay Prime pic.twitter.com/2Gj8cwnom9 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 3, 2020

It was a hilarious and wonderful moment.

Jason was also rocking an "Andy Reid Appreciator" T-shirt having played for Big Red during his time as the head coach in Philadelphia.

It was a heck of a night for Reid and the Kelce brothers. Couldn't be happier for those guys.