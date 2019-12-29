How Rare is What the Eagles Just Did? Let’s Take a Look

Some facts and figures from the Eagles' playoff-clinching 34-17 win over the Giants:

First team in history: The Eagles are the first team in NFL history to reach the playoffs two years in a row after opening the season 7-7 or worse both years. The Eagles had never reached the playoffs previously in franchise history after sitting at 7-7. In all, only 31 of 191 teams to open 7-7 have reached the playoffs.

5-7 to the playoffs: The Eagles are only the seventh team in NFL history to reach the playoffs after sitting at 5-7 after 12 games. The last team to do it was the Redskins in 2015. The only teams to win a playoff game after opening up 5-7 are the 1996 Jaguars, who actually won two, and the 2013 Chargers.

Select company: The Eagles are one of only three teams that's reached the postseason in each of the last three years. The others are the Chiefs, Patriots and Saints.

Two good decades: Since 2000, the Eagles have reached the playoffs 13 times out of 20 years. The only teams to reach the playoffs more over the past two decades are the Patriots (17 times), Colts (14) and Packers (14). The Seahawks have also reached the postseason 13 times.

Going back to Buddy: Going all the way back to 1988, the Eagles have reached the playoffs 19 of 32 years. The only teams to reach the postseason more during that span are the Patriots (21 times) and Packers (20). The Steelers have also done it 19 times.

Doug and Andy: Doug Pederson is the second head coach in Eagles history to take his teams to the playoffs three of his first four years. Andy Reid's Eagles reached the postseason in five of his first six years.

Finishing strong: This is only the sixth time in franchise history the Eagles have won their last four games. They also did it in 1949 (last 8), 1966, 1992, 2006 (last 5) and 2011.

Individual accomplishments

Catching Donovan: Carson Wentz threw for 289 yards, giving him 4,014 and breaking the franchise record of 3,916 set in 2008 by Donovan McNabb. The Eagles and Bears had been the only NFL teams that never had a 4,000-yard passer. The Bears' single-season yardage record is 3,838, set in 1995 by Erik Kramer.

Most in history: Wentz's 4,014 passing yards are also the most in NFL history by a quarterback who didn't have a wide receiver with at least 500 yards. Alshon Jeffery finished as the Eagles' leading wide receiver with just 490 yards. The last time the Eagles didn't have a receiver with 500 yards was 1964, when split end Ray Poage had 479 yards.

First in 66 years: Before he got hurt, Miles Sanders netted 51 scrimmage yards and passed Raiders running back Josh Jacobs to lead all NFL rookies in yards from scrimmage. Jacobs, who didn't play in the Raiders' season finale against the Bronos Sunday because of a shoulder injury and illness, finished with 1,316 scrimmage yards. Sanders is the fourth Eagle to lead rookies in scrimmage yards, the first since Don Johnson in 1953.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles