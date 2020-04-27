Having Brian Dawkins on Your Side Is a Great Start to Being an Eagle

If one of the most notable athletes to ever wear midnight green is on your side - I'd say Philadelphia is going to welcome you with open arms.

That seems to be what's happening with Brian Dawkins, as he shared this awesome welcome message for one of the newest members of the Eagles - K'von Wallace.

Philly, Do me a solid, let @KVonWallace strive to be the best version of KVon he can be. He’s shown himself willing & able to listen, learn & grow. Earning the right to be a trusted leader @ClemsonFB and in his family, with his faith, work ethic & passion! 👊🏽#FlyEaglesFly #BBTB — Brian Dawkins (@BrianDawkins) April 26, 2020

There seems to be quite a bit of similarities between the Hall of Famer and fourth round pick by the Eagles - from position, to both attending Clemson … even their nicknames have a striking resemblance.

Don't worry though, Wallace knows that there will only ever be one Weapon X - but it looks like there is still a connection to the safety and Wolverine.

If you didn't know, Gulo is another name for the actual animal that is known as Wolverine - so while the nicknames slightly differ, they share the same core. Pretty cool.

It's clear that Dawkins sees a ton of potential in one of the newest additions to the team - and it's hard to not play the comparison game, even this early on. However, Dawkins just wants Wallace to become the best player that he can be.

You obviously aren’t seeing the Plethora of posts saying he’s the next... https://t.co/ZuXapRfcEW — Brian Dawkins (@BrianDawkins) April 26, 2020

Having a legend cheering on his side will definitely help, that's for sure.

