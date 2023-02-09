Fly Eagles, Fly: Free Any Size Hot Coffee at Wawa on Super Bowl Sunday

If you’re a Philadelphia Eagles fan and a coffee lover, Sunday will be your day.

Wawa is offering free hot coffee of any size in celebration of the Philadelphia Eagles playing in the Super Bowl this Sunday, Feb. 12.

Coffee will be free until kickoff at 6:30 p.m.at more than 500 Wawa locations across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

“At Wawa, we’ve always had a special connection to our Philadelphia sports teams, and we get just as excited as our customers do when one of them is playing for a chance to win a championship," Alex Costabile, chief customer officer, said." So, in honor of this year’s football team and to toast this championship game, we are thrilled to offer free any size hot coffee until kickoff to customers across PA, NJ and DE."

In addition to the free coffee, Wawa is helping sports fans prepare for the big day with deals.

They will offer $5 Shorti hoagies, $6 Classics and $1 Wawa iced teas and drinks when ordered through the app Feb. 10 to 12.

If you want to order catering, Wawa is offering 20% off with a promo code that will be in effect until Sunday, Feb. 12.