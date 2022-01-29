Ex-Eagle Jon Dorenbos Saves Woman in Bizarre Fire Accident

Jon Dorenbos saves woman's life in L.A. fire accident originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Former Eagles long snapper Jon Dorenbos's life remains exceptionally eventful, even in accidental ways.

Dorenbos and his wife Annalise Dale happened to be nearby when the owner of a Huntington Beach restaurant caught fire because of a space heater, and Dorenbos jumped into action. According to eyewitnesses on the scene, his quick thinking and action saved her life.

"After talking with the victim's family, we kept hearing about this witness who came to the rescue," NBC4 Los Angeles reporter Hetty Chang explained late Friday night. "It turns out he's a man who already wears many notable hats, including now hero."

Ana Nakao, the co-owner of VegiLicious and the victim of the fire, has undergone two surgeries according to her husband Akira after suffering second- and third-degree burns.

But it could've been much worse if not for Dorenbos's help.

Here's what the former Eagles special teams ace told NBC4 about his recollection of the harrowing moments:

"I grabbed my wife's blanket, I got [Nakao] to the ground and was just like, 'Hey, help me out, I've got you. I've got you. You're gonna be alive. It's okay.' I remember her looking at me and I just said, 'Honey, it's okay. You're alive. We did it.'

"[...]

"One of the things I'm most thankful for about playing in the NFL - I played 14 years - was just this idea of, under pressure being able to calm down and think."

Unbelievable.

Dorenbos, who joined the Eagles in 2006 and made two Pro Bowls during his 11-year tenure with the team, has one of the more incredible lives of former Birds players.

Dorenbos bounced around a few NFL teams before landing in Philly because the Eagles' former long snapper, Mike Bartrum, suffered a career-ending neck injury. In 2017, a trade to the New Orleans Saints saved his life thanks to a physical that discovered an untreated heart condition, which immediate surgery was thankfully able to fix - but which forced his retirement from football. In his post-football life, Dorenbos went on to become a professional magician, finishing third in America's Got Talent and performing in Las Vegas and around the country.

All that under his belt, and life still throws curveball after curveball at the man. And he just responds with a smile and a helping hand.

"That's the magic of the world, right?" Dorenbos told NBC4. "We're there for each other, we support one another, we love all, we serve all, and we try to make this world a better place."

Incredible.