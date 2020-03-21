Eagles Signing Free Agent Safety Will Parks

The Eagles are signing versatile safety Will Parks to a one-year deal, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon.
Parks, a 25-year-old Philadelphia native who went to Germantown High School, spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Broncos.
While the Eagles already made significant moves in the secondary this offseason when they re-signed Rodney McLeod and Jalen Mills and traded for Darius Slay, the Eagles valued Parks' versatility and were interested throughout this free agency process. Mills is expected to play safety along with McLeod.
Parks played college ball at Arizona and in the last four seasons in Denver played safety and nickel cornerback. The Eagles always value versatility in the secondary.
With the Eagles, Parks will likely figure into their three-safety package and will play a big role on special teams.
In four years with the Broncos, Parks played in 62 games with 15 starts.
