Eagles Signing Free Agent Safety Will Parks

The Eagles are signing versatile safety Will Parks to a one-year deal, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon.

Parks, a 25-year-old Philadelphia native who went to Germantown High School, spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Broncos.

New Eagles safety @PhillyWill11 from Philly tells me tonight first people he called: his Mom & Dad



“I’m happy to share this moment with my whole family. I’m ultimately here to win a championship. I’m excited to put on the green and black and see how far we can take this thing” pic.twitter.com/xn5KX6HfNz — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) March 22, 2020

While the Eagles already made significant moves in the secondary this offseason when they re-signed Rodney McLeod and Jalen Mills and traded for Darius Slay, the Eagles valued Parks' versatility and were interested throughout this free agency process. Mills is expected to play safety along with McLeod.

Parks played college ball at Arizona and in the last four seasons in Denver played safety and nickel cornerback. The Eagles always value versatility in the secondary.

With the Eagles, Parks will likely figure into their three-safety package and will play a big role on special teams.

In four years with the Broncos, Parks played in 62 games with 15 starts.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles