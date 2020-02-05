Eagles Reportedly Make Moves That Set Up Staff With No Traditional OC

Eagles quarterbacks coach Press Taylor won't be promoted to offensive coordinator but the 32-year-old assistant is getting a new title.

Taylor will have the title of "passing game coordinator" added for the 2020 season, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The #Eagles are adding passing game coordinator to QB coach Press Taylor’s title, source said. A promotion for a bright young assistant. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 5, 2020

This move certainly makes it seem like the Eagles won't have a traditional offensive coordinator going into next season, which was always a possible outcome. But this might just be a matter of semantics.

The Eagles already have a run game coordinator in offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland. And last year, Mike Groh admitted he was basically the passing game coordinator and the equivalent to Stoutland's role in the run game.

So Taylor in 2020 will be the Eagles' quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator - a possible de facto offensive coordinator job for the young and rising coach.

And think about it: If the Eagles did hire an OC at this point, what would he do? Taylor will be coordinating the passing game, Stoutland will be coordinating the run game and Pederson will be calling the plays.

This seems like Pederson is setting up his offensive staff to operate like the 49ers, where the head coach (Kyle Shanahan) calls plays and he doesn't have a traditional offensive coordinator but has one guy to coordinate the run game (Mike McDaniel) and one guy to coordinate the passing game (Mike LaFleur).

Here's how the Eagles' offensive staff is coming together for 2020:

Pederson: Head coach and play caller

Stoutland: OL coach/run game coordinator

Taylor: QB coach/pass game coordinator

Duce Staley: RB coach/assistant head coach

????: Wide receivers coach

While this move does seem to indicate that the Eagles aren't bringing in coaches with fresh ideas, that might not be the case. According to ESPN's Tim McManus a couple new coaches are joining the staff as well.

Eagles coaching staff coming together. Former Broncos offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello and former Mississippi State pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Andrew Breiner are also expected to have a role, I'm told. — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) February 5, 2020

The Eagles still haven't announced any of their coaching moves. They like to do it at once. That announcement will likely be coming soon.

