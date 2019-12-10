Philadelphia Eagles
Carson Wentz

Eagles QB Reveals His Baby’s Gender in Classic Carson Wentz Style

By Christina Daly

Carson Wentz
Did we expect anything less from Carson Wentz?

If you haven't been following our beloved quarterback's personal life, Carson Wentz and his wife Madison announced on Thanksgiving morning that they are expecting their first child. 

On Tuesday, Wentz posted an Instagram video from their gender reveal party, where the couple found out the sex of their baby in the most Wentz way possible - by throwing a football full of colored powder into the air and skeet shooting it down to reveal the colored powder.

The football doesn't lie. It's a girl! 

Baby Girl Wentz is due this spring and we can't wait. Let's begin the name guessing now. 

