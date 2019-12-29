Eagles Playoff Tickets Go on Sale on Monday at Noon

The Eagles are playoff-bound after defeating the New York Giants on Sunday and Birds fans everywhere are hoping to get their hands on Wild Card tickets.

The Eagles will play their Wild Card Round playoff game on either Saturday, Jan. 4 or Sunday, Jan. 5. The specific date, time and opponent are still up in the air.

Tickets will go on sale Monday, Dec. 30 at 12 p.m. They can only be purchased online on the Ticket Master website. There is a four-ticket limit per household and all tickets will be available on a first come, first served basis.