WATCH: Eagles Pick Milton Williams' Tearful NFL Draft Call Is Amazing

Williams getting Eagles' draft call will give you chills originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The NFL Draft is such an enormous and amazing night for so many young men who have been working for years to reach the league. Seeing that kind of effort and determination pay off, literally, is bound to bring up some serious emotions when you finally have your name called.

It seems that's exactly what happened with the Eagles' third round pick Milton Williams, the 22-year-old defensive tackle out of Louisiana Tech who went No. 73 overall on Friday night.

Williams was expected to be selected somewhere in the 3rd-4th Round range, and after hearing Booger McFarland hype up his skills as one of this year's best three-technique players on the broadcast and waiting it out for hours, Williams finally picked up his phone and heard someone from the Eagles organization tell him they wanted him to come to Philadelphia.

Williams' sister captured the moment on Instagram, and it's just the best:

This video of Milton Williams, from his sister’s IG, of Williams getting the call from the Eagles and the subsequent reaction to the pick on TV is so great. pic.twitter.com/xkn4JjLycu — Adam Hermann (@adamwhermann) May 1, 2021

I'm not sure who exactly Williams was speaking to - you can hear him sneak out "What's up, coach?" between tears, his head in his hands and his family surrounding him - but whoever it was, they were on the other end of a phone call he'd been waiting for his entire life. It doesn't get much better than that.

The Eagles posted this wide-angle video of the scene from Williams' house on Friday night, which is chaotic and fantastic:

The guy in the black Adidas shirt has NFL-level energy. Sign him up, too.

Some Eagles fans were irked by the Birds not taking a cornerback in the first two days of the draft, while not everyone in the Eagles' own draft room was fired up over the Williams pick.

But let's enjoy the biggest moment of the guy's life, and see what he's got.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube