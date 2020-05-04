Eagles Won’t Be Getting a Game in Mexico This Year After All

If you were hoping to see an Eagles game in Mexico this year, forget about that. It isn't happening.

With the schedule release coming soon, the NFL announced on Monday that there will be no games played outside the United States during the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

NFL update on 2020 season schedule. — NFL UK (@NFLUK) May 4, 2020

The NFL says it plans to resume international games in 2021.

The Eagles played in London a couple years ago and there was a thought that the Birds might get a chance to play a road game in Mexico City in 2020 against the Cardinals. That isn't happening now.

Back in February, we found out that the Cardinals were scheduled to play one of their home games at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City and the Eagles are one of the teams on their home schedule.

And the Eagles were one of just a few options left.

Forget about that now, though. The game against the Cardinals will be in Arizona.

As a reminder, here are the Eagles' 2020 opponents:

Home: Cowboys, Giants, Redskins, Ravens, Bengals, Rams, Saints, Seahawks

Away: Cowboys, Giants, Redskins, Cardinals, Browns, Packers, Steelers, 49ers

Subscribe and rate the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts / Google Play / Stitcher / Spotify / Art19

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles