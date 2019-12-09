Eagles Mailbag: What Should the Eagles Do at Wide Receiver Next Year?

The Eagles will face off against the Giants tonight but we still have plenty of time to kill.

We answered half of your questions yesterday.

Here are the rest.

Should the Eagles bring back DeSean Jackson next season? — Anthony Cole (@acold07) December 6, 2019

It's a fair question. Jackson just turned 33 and his body failed him this season. He had one tremendous game and that was it. Recently, in an interview with the Philadelphia Inquirer, Joe Banner said he thinks the Eagles will move on from Alshon Jeffery and Jackson.

If that happens, we're talking about serious dead money. In Jackson's situation, Banner wondered if Jackson would maybe be open to moving some of his salary to bonuses. That would certainly be worth a shot. Try to get Jackson to bet on himself with the chance to make even more money.

If I'm the Eagles, I'm open to bringing Jackson back, but they just can't let that be their solution. They need to get younger at the position, which leads us to this next question …

Do we draft a WR with the first pick or a DB ? — Cat (@Cat66338414) December 6, 2019

They can't think like this. When you focus in on one position, you end up reaching and get Marcus Smith. The Eagles have to be smarter than that. With that said, if it's a tie, I'd go receiver.

While they certainly need help at cornerback, the Eagles' biggest problem this season has been at receiver. They need to upgrade there and finally hit on one in the draft. Take a look at every receiver they've drafted this decade:

2019: JJ Arcega-Whiteside (2nd round)

2017: Mack Hollins (4th round)

2017: Shelton Gibson (5th round)

2015: Nelson Agholor (1st round)

2014: Jordan Matthews (2nd round)

2014: Josh Huff (3rd round)

2012: Marvin McNutt (6th round)

2010: Riley Cooper (5th round)

The Eagles haven't had much success, but they need to find a way to give Carson Wentz more weapons. They've invested so much in Wentz, so they need to at least try to surround him with more talent.

Who was our last backend draft pick to be a pro bowler? — Kurt (@kurtsypher) December 6, 2019

Jason Kelce was a sixth-rounder back in 2011 and he's been a Pro Bowler. Getting Kelce in the sixth round qualifies as one of the best draft picks in franchise history.

The real problem for the Eagles is that they're not drafting Pro Bowl players even in the early rounds. Since 2010, the Eagles have drafted six players who have become a Pro Bowler for them: Kelce, Fletcher Cox, Nick Foles, Lane Johnson, Zach Ertz, Carson Wentz.

During that same timeframe, the Cowboys have drafted 12.

Will the Eagles ever value the LB position — DREWJERZEY (@DocDrew59) December 6, 2019

Probably not the way you want them to and I get why that's frustrating. With Jim Schwartz as the defensive coordinator, the Eagles have drafted just two linebackers: Nate Gerry in the fifth round and Joe Walker in the seventh. When going through position coaches last week, I actually gave LBs coach Ken Flajole a lot of credit because he's done the most with little.

