Eagles Launch Clothing Line to Connect With Fans Through Fashion

By John George | Philadelphia Business Journal

A woman in a zip-up jacket with the letters "PHI" embroidered on it crouches as another woman and two men stand behind her. The woman on the far left wears a t-shirt saying "Go Birds," as well as a beanie. The man in the center wears a gray t-shirt with a black logo of the Philadelphia Eagles. The man on the right wears a sweater with the words "go birds" printed across the chest.
The Philadelphia Eagles and New Era are launching a new apparel line called the "Fly Collection" just ahead of the start of the 2021-22 National Football League season.

The "streetwear-inspired" clothing line will be available starting Thursday at Eagles Pro Shops and through Fanatics at store.philadelphiaeagles.com.

The Eagles said the Fly Collection was designed to provide fans with the ability to express their passion for the team in creative ways that accentuate their fandom beyond game day.

