Eagles Launch Clothing Line to Connect With Fans Through Fashion

The Philadelphia Eagles and New Era are launching a new apparel line called the "Fly Collection" just ahead of the start of the 2021-22 National Football League season.

The "streetwear-inspired" clothing line will be available starting Thursday at Eagles Pro Shops and through Fanatics at store.philadelphiaeagles.com.

The Eagles said the Fly Collection was designed to provide fans with the ability to express their passion for the team in creative ways that accentuate their fandom beyond game day.

