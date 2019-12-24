Eagles Know They ‘Haven’t Won Diddly Yet’

The first thing Doug Pederson did when he got to the locker room after the game Sunday was remind his team that none of this means anything if they don't beat the Giants.

The Eagles moved into first place in the NFC East with a dramatic win over their biggest rival on Sunday, but an Eagles loss and Cowboys win over the Redskins on the last day of the season would give the division title to the Cowboys.

So there's still work to be done, and while it might not initially seem that way, the game in East Rutherford against the 4-11 Giants is just as big as Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Even bigger in a way, since the Eagles are supposed to win this one.

"Obviously, everyone's excited about this win, but hey, we have to go win one more," Carson Wentz said. "We've won nothing yet. … Get back on and prepare the same way we always do and have no letdowns. It's going to take the leaders to make sure we're emphasizing that point. But at the same time, even just talking to a lot of the guys in the locker room, I can already feel that. I can already feel that no one's complacent now or feels like we won anything. We have to go prove it again, and we're excited for it."

The Giants have won their last two games – over the Dolphins and Redskins – after losing nine straight. They've scored at least 36 points in back-to-back games for the first time since 1963.

Their last loss was earlier this month at the Linc against the Eagles in overtime.

"The reality is the Giants are a good football team, we stuck one out in overtime last time, but these guys are playing great football," Jason Kelce said. "They have really, really good personnel up front on defense. Offensively, what did they score, 40 points against Washington? We haven't won diddly yet."

This is a dangerous game. The Giants have nothing to play for, nothing to lose, and they have a young quarterback who's given them some life and a running back who's back in his all-pro form of last year.

Although he missed the a couple games earlier this month, including the first Eagles game, Daniel Jones has 17 TD and 4 INTs in his last six games.

Jones on Sunday became the first rookie in NFL history with 350 yards, 5 TDs and 0 INTs in a game.

And with a healthy Saquon Barkley, the Giants have no shortage of weapons.

You know Pat Shurmur would love nothing more than to knock his old team out of the playoffs.

"These guys in the locker room, they're focused on next week already," Doug Pederson said after the game. "That's kind of the conversation that is taking place in the locker room, even after this game. I want them to enjoy this and their families this week. That's what this time of the year is for. But at the same time, we still have some unfinished business and that's what they're talking about. So that's exciting for me as a coach to know that's where their mind is at."

The Eagles have won six straight against the Giants and 10 of the last 11. They're 19-4 in the last 23 meetings and 10-2 in their last 12 in East Rutherford.

Keep that going for one more week and the Eagles will become the seventh team in NFL history to reach the playoffs after sitting 5-7 after 12 weeks.

Lose? And the Cowboys win means nothing.

