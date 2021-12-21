Eagles Inactives: COVID Forces Eagles Into Another OL Combo

Eagles starting a new OL combo vs. Washington because of COVID list originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Starting left guard Landon Dickerson is officially out for Tuesday night’s game against Washington.

Dickerson was added to the Eagles’ Reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday and was not removed by Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline, so he’s out.

With Dickerson out, the Eagles are expected to start veteran Sua Opeta at left guard in his place. Opeta has played in 14 career games with two starts last season, both against the Giants. The former UDFA from Weber State showed some promise in those games.

This will be the seventh offensive line combination the Eagles have used this season. Here’s the projected lineup:

LT: Jordan Mailata

Jordan Mailata LG: Sua Opeta

Sua Opeta C: Jason Kelce

Jason Kelce RG: Nate Herbig

Nate Herbig RT: Lane Johnson

In addition to Dickerson, the Eagles are also without backup tackle Andre Dillard, who was added to the COVID-19 list on Monday.

The Eagles on Tuesday afternoon activated C/G Jack Anderson off IR, which means they’ll have him, Brett Toth and Le’Raven Clark as their backups against Washington.

Dickerson and Dillard are on a Reserve list so they’re not on the inactive list for tonight, but they’re still out.

Here’s the full list of Eagles’ inactives for Tuesday night:

QB Reid Sinnett

CB Kary Vincent Jr.

CB Mac McCain

DT Marlon Tuipilotu

