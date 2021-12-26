Eagles’ playoff chances skyrocket with Sunday’s results originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles’ playoff chances got a major boost on Sunday afternoon.

Not only did the Eagles beat the Giants 34-10 at Lincoln Financial Field, but they got some help too. The Rams beat the Vikings 30-23 in Minnesota.

That means the Eagles are now in the seventh and final playoff spot in the NFC with two weeks to go in the 2021 season. They now completely control their own destiny. If they win out, they’re in.

But it might not even take all that.

Coming into Sunday, the Eagles had a 41% chance to make the playoffs. After the early games, their playoff chances have skyrocketed to 58%, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Here’s an updated look at the NFC playoff picture:

1. *Packers (12-3, 1st in NFC North)

2. #Rams (11-4, 1st in NFC West)

3. *Buccaneers (11-4, 1st in NFC South)

4. #Cowboys (10-4, 1st in NFC East)

5. #Cardinals (10-5, 2nd NFC West)

6. 49ers (8-7, 3rd NFC West)

7. Eagles (8-7, 2nd NFC East)

—

8. Saints (7-7, 2nd NFC South)

9. Vikings (7-8, 2nd NFC North)

10. Falcons (7-8, 3rd NFC South)

11. Washington (6-8, 3rd NFC East)

* - Clinched division

# - Clinched playoffs

(Note: Washington plays Dallas on Sunday night and New Orleans plays Miami on Monday night.)

The Eagles are now in complete control of their fate. If they win out, they’ll be in the playoffs. But they might be able to clinch a playoff berth next week in Washington, as outlined here by Deniz Selman.

The Eagles can clinch a playoff spot next week if they win + the Vikings lose to the Packers + the Saints lose to the Panthers … or the Saints lose to the Dolphins tomorrow night + the 49ers beat the Texans.

Even if it doesn’t happen next weekend, the Eagles have put themselves in a very good spot to earn a playoff berth. They’ve now won 6 of their last 8 after a 2-5 start.

