Eagles add four players to game-day roster for Ravens originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles activated defensive end Vinny Curry and defensive back Will Parks from Injured Reserve Saturday, clearing them to play against the Ravens on Sunday.

Parks went on IR on Sept. 6 with a hamstring injury dating back to August. His practice window opened on Tuesday. Curry went on IR on Sept. 15 with a hamstring injury suffered in the season opener against Washington. His practice window opened on Oct. 7.

Curry, 32, has 27 1/2 sacks in 101 career games with the Eagles, including half a sack in the opener. Parks, 26, spent his first four seasons with the Broncos and will be making his Eagles debut.

The Eagles also elevated tight end Jason Croom and defensive back Elijah Riley from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game only.

Croom made his Eagles debut last week against the Steelers and played two snaps on offense and seven on special teams. He played in 15 games for the Bills in 2018 and caught 22 passes for 259 yards and a touchdown.

Riley, an undrafted rookie free agent from Army, made his NFL debut Sunday in Pittsburgh with 14 reps on special teams.

The roster is now at 53. The Eagles added Curry, Parks and offensive tackle Brett Toth this week and released Casey Toohill and Grayland Arnold, with Matt Pryor going on the COVID reserve list, where he does not count against the 53. Arnold is now back on the practice squad.