Eagles Activate Linebacker Nathan Gerry From Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Eagles have activated Nathan Gerry from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, which means the starting linebacker will be able to resume training camp with his teammates Sunday.

Gerry, 25, was placed on the list on July 29 so he spent about a week and a half out of the NovaCare Complex. Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata, who were also placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list that day, remain on it.

The Reserve/COVID-19 list is for players who either test positive for the coronavirus or players have been exposed to someone who has. Teams can't comment any further than roster status, but Johnson later confirmed that he contracted COVID-19. Doug Pederson also announced he contracted the virus.

But Gerry will be able to resume normal activity Sunday. The Eagles are still in the ramp-up portion of training camp. This week, on Wednesday, they'll begin to have non-padded practices. Padded practices don't begin until Aug. 17.

Gerry is an important piece to Jim Schwartz's defense as the top returning linebacker from the 2019 season. It's likely that Gerry will get the most snaps of any linebacker this season. The converted safety is entering his fourth NFL season.

In 2019, Gerry became a starter. He played in 16 games, started 12 and had 78 tackless, a pick-6 and 5 passes defensed.

