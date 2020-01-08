Philadelphia Eagles
Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Eagles

Browns Fans Do Not Seem to Want Jim Schwartz

By Adam Hermann

By Adam Hermann

Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz of the Philadelphia Eagles and formally head coach of the Detroit Lions watches his defense at Ford Field
Getty Images

DETROIT, MI – OCTOBER 09: Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz of the Philadelphia Eagles and formally head coach of the Detroit Lions watches his defense at Ford Field on October 9, 2016 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

The NFL's latest round of head coaching hires is down to just one team, and it's a familiar face. The Browns are still looking for their next coach, and Wednesday the team brought in Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz for an interview.

Cleveland also plans on interviewing Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels before making a decision, according to NFL Network.

An announcement could come at the end of the week, but the Browns don't seem to be in a rush - or, alternatively, it's possible they don't have much of a plan. 

Schwartz, who once coached the Detroit Lions to the playoffs and has most recently spent four years on Doug Pederson's staff, should certainly be viewed as a viable head coaching candidate after his years of big-time postseason experience with the Eagles. 

But when you spend a few minutes leafing through tweets from Browns fans, it's... pretty clear Schwartz is not their first pick.

Here's what the official @Browns account received when it shared news of Schwartz's interview:

More on the Eagles

Copyright CSNPH - CSN PHI

This article tagged under:

EaglesJim SchwartzBrowns
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us