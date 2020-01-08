Browns Fans Do Not Seem to Want Jim Schwartz

The NFL's latest round of head coaching hires is down to just one team, and it's a familiar face. The Browns are still looking for their next coach, and Wednesday the team brought in Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz for an interview.

Cleveland also plans on interviewing Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels before making a decision, according to NFL Network.

An announcement could come at the end of the week, but the Browns don't seem to be in a rush - or, alternatively, it's possible they don't have much of a plan.

Schwartz, who once coached the Detroit Lions to the playoffs and has most recently spent four years on Doug Pederson's staff, should certainly be viewed as a viable head coaching candidate after his years of big-time postseason experience with the Eagles.

But when you spend a few minutes leafing through tweets from Browns fans, it's... pretty clear Schwartz is not their first pick.

Here's what the official @Browns account received when it shared news of Schwartz's interview:

Guy had a .363 winning percentage in Detroit, so, yeah...give him the keys to the executive washroom. Hire McDaniels fer chrissakes. — thatsmrheretic (@thatsmrheretic) January 8, 2020

36% career winning percentage, great idea. — Jay Alexander (@SteelRain__0341) January 8, 2020

You guys really want me to cancel my season tickets don't you? — Rikk (@rikkwashere) January 8, 2020

Ughhhh... — Don Croston (@dcrosto1) January 8, 2020

Perfect fit, a losing coach for a losing team 🙄 — Joe Nader (@JoeNader13) January 8, 2020

yuck — Stu P id (@UrFriendStu) January 8, 2020

There is 3 candidates that I personally could live with being hired and this fkn guy isn't one of em. — 🕸🃏 Shawn Po 🃏🕸 (@DJFingers9) January 8, 2020

Stop the nonsense and hire McDaniels already — AK (@THEARK85) January 8, 2020

