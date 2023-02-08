Andy Reid Raves About Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts

'In complete control:' Andy Reid raves about Jalen Hurts originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Nearly a quarter of a century after he began working with Donovan McNabb, Andy Reid looks at Jalen Hurts and sees another smart, young, strong-armed, mobile quarterback wearing an Eagles uniform.

Reid is a big fan of Jalen Hurts and spoke about him Wednesday morning, four days before facing the 24-year-old Hurts in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale.

"First of all, Jalen's a good kid, so he's fit in very well with that team," Reid said at the Chiefs' hotel. "He's one of the leaders on that team if not the main leader, and his play has proven out to be very, very good."

Hurts will likely finish second to Patrick Mahomes in MVP voting to be announced Thursday evening.

They're two of only eight quarterbacks in NFL history to reach a Super Bowl before their 25th birthday, and they are a combined 32-4 this year.

Reid often speaks about how young quarterbacks don't really master an offense until their fifth season. That was last year for Mahomes, and it's 2024 for Hurts.

When you look at Hurts' first three seasons, his improvement is mind-blowing -- passer rating from 77.6 to 87.2 to 101.5, completion percentage from 52 to 61 to 67, won-loss record from 1-3 to 8-7 to 14-1.

Reid said he doesn't think Hurts is even close to reaching his potential yet.

Which is a scary thought. Reid believes he'll keep improving.

"He'll do nothing but get better with time," he said. "That's just how it works at that position. It looks like he's in complete control of that offense. A real tribute to the kid."

Nobody is more aware of the threat that running quarterbacks who have the ability to make big-time throws present. He coached McNabb and Michael Vick with the Eagles, and even though Mahomes isn't quite in that category, he can definitely make plays with his legs, and he's got a 5.2 career rushing average.

Hurts this year joined Robert Griffin III in 2012 and Lamar Jackson in 2019 as only the third quarterback in NFL history with a passer rating over 100 and at least 700 rushing yards.

He's also only the third QB ever to average 245 passing yards and 50 rushing yards per game in a season. The others are Vick under Reid in 2010 and Kyler Murray in 2020.

"You've got to keep an eye on him, for sure," Reid said. "He is a great runner, but he also can throw the ball well. You better keep an eye on him somewhere there."