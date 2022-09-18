Eagles' Arryn Siposs Thinks Through His Dream Australian Café

Eagles Q&A: Arryn Siposs designs his dream Australian café originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

This week, we chatted with punter Australian punter Arryn Siposs.

Me: This said if you owned a business it would be “Australian-style café/coffee shop.” Why is that?

Siposs: Why is that? Firstly, because the coffee is very good over there. So I’m a big fan of my coffee. So I feel like that would be a good way to go. I feel like it’s a laid-back environment. Especially back home. There’s a lot of different cafés there that have kind of a chilled out vibe and stuff. I know it’s very, very popular, so I feel like it would be an easy way to meet people. And I enjoy doing it myself, so why not trying something you enjoy.

Me: What would your café look like?

Siposs: Oooh. That’s a good question. You’ve got me on the spot right now. Umm. I guess the way it would kind of work, I’d make it like a surfy kind of vibe if that makes sense. I guess inside would be a nice light blue color, kind of vibrant. The café would be inside and you can see the open kitchen area, if that makes sense. So you can get to see the people actually cooking the meals, which is cool. And then I’d have a bit of an outdoor area where you could provide some entertainment in terms of music. Maybe they can enjoy from going into a coffee kind of session into enjoying yourself and maybe having a couple of beers maybe in the afternoon too.

Me: OK. I like that. That’s good.

Siposs: That’s my go-to, I’d reckon.

Me: So you’d have a full menu at this place?

Siposs: I’d have breakfast and lunch, I’d say. I’d just start off small and maybe if it picks up a little bit and it gets more popular, maybe a Friday, Saturday and Sunday night could be the dinner hours too. But I think I’d just start off with the breakfast, brunch and lunch menu. I think that would be good.

Me: Do you have a spot at home that’s like your go-to?

Siposs: Yeah, where I grew up, I grew up like 30 minutes outside of the city, along the beach there. So anywhere in that area would be a real go-to spot for me. There’s a few places that are quite nice and I think hopefully if I got an opportunity to get in there, that would be the go-to.

Me: Aside from coffee, are there other things, food, drink, that you miss from home?

Siposs: Nothing comes to mind quickly. I’d say the coffee is certainly something that kind of comes to my mind quickly. But nothing else in particular. I’m a pretty simple man when it comes to that stuff. Nothing too crazy when it comes to drinks or things like that. But certainly they do make some nice espressos out there and stuff, which is good. I think there are some pretty nice places in Philly, actually, that are doing a pretty good job with that too.

Me: I have to ask you then, what’s your coffee order?

Siposs: My coffee order is … Jake (Elliott) has got me on the espresso train right now. So I’m kind of working that a little bit. I’m a very simple man. I can either go for a nice little cappuccino with some almond milk in there. Or maybe change it up a little bit … there’s something else that’s really, really good. It’s kind of like a espresso shot but they just add a tiny bit of milk in there too. It think it’s called a macchiato.

Me: OK, sure.

Siposs: Those are also pretty good. So there’s a few options there.

Me: Thanks, man. I appreciate it.

Siposs: Sure.

Note: According to Espresso & Coffee Guide, a caffe latte is similar to a macchiato but “it differs in the fact that a Caffe Latte putting the espresso in first and then the milk, while a Latte Macchiato is made by first putting the steamed milk in the glass and then adding the espresso.”

