Dominican Courts Convict 10 of Attempting to Murder David Ortiz

The 10-time All-Star and Hall of Famer was shot back in 2019

By Charlotte Edmonds

Dominican authorities convicted 10 of the 13 people accused of attempting to murder 10-time MLB All-Star David Ortiz back in 2019. NBC News reported the verdict on Tuesday, one day after the Dominican court handed out prison sentences ranging from five to 30 years.

At the time of the attack, the longtime Boston Red Sox legend was at a bar in his hometown of East Santo Domingo when he was shot in the back. He recovered after undergoing multiple surgeries both in the Dominican Republic and the U.S. 

Investigators determined the attack was a case of mistaken identity, as Ortiz was mistaken for the intended target. 

According to a Tuesday statement from the Dominican Republic’s Office of Attorney General, the convictions included charges of attempted murder, conspiring and using illegal firearms and associating with criminals.  

Eddy Vladimir Feliz Garcia, 26, and Rolfi Ferreras Cruz, 27, were each sentenced to 30 years in prison “for their direct participation in the assassination attempt.” Meanwhile, 28-year-old Alberto Miguel Rodriguez Mota was sentenced to 20 years. Rodriguez Mota allegedly paid “those who carried out the act.”

The remaining seven men received sentences of less than 10 years. The 10 men were also ordered to pay 50 million pesos in compensation for damages caused, according to the Attorney General’s office.

Three people -- including the alleged mastermind -- were acquitted due to insufficient evidence. 

Ortiz won three World Series during his 14 seasons with the Red Sox. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame this past summer. 

