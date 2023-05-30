French Open

French Open Upset: Brazil's Thiago Seyboth Wild Tops Daniil Medvedev

Brazilian qualifier Thiago Seyboth Wild eliminated No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev on Tuesday

By Julia Elbaba

Daniil Medvedev was sent home packing early at the 2023 French Open.

The No. 2 seed of the men's bracket fell to Thiago Seyboth Wild, a Brazilian qualifier ranked 172, 7-6, 6-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a little over 4 hours of play.

"I mean I've watched Daniil play my entire junior career until today," the 23-year-old champion said. "It is a dream come true."

Seyboth Wild played aggressively with his forehand against the Russian favorite, keeping Medvedev pushed back several feet behind the baseline consistently.

The Brazilian used his expertise on the red clay to work the points from the baseline and finish off at the net, converting nearly 70% of points at the net (38/55).

Seyboth Wild grinded through three rounds of qualifying before facing Medvedev in the opening round of the main draw.

He will next face the winner between France's Quentin Halys and Argentina's Guido Pella for a spot in the third round.

