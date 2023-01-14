Damar Hamlin Makes First Visit Back to Bills' Facility Amid Recovery

Damar Hamlin's incredible recovery continues to blow everyone's minds.

The 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety made his first visit back with his teammates since suffering cardiac arrest during an on-field collision during the Bills' Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

From Matt Milano's Instagram story. Damar Hamlin. Unbelievable. Appears he is back "on campus" in Orchard Park. pic.twitter.com/toSCQI2b64 — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) January 14, 2023

Bills linebacker Matt Milano shared a picture on Instagram of Hamlin at the team's facility in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Saturday afternoon with a huge smile on his face.

Hamlin has continued to make incredible progress and now is reunited with his teammates just two weeks after being admitted to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Hamlin watched the Bills' Week 18 win over the New England Patriots from his hospital bed. There's no current update on if Hamlin will be in attendance for the Bills' upcoming wild card round showdown against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, but if he is, there will certainly be thousands of fans waiting to celebrate his miraculous return.