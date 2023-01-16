Dak Prescott Ties One Cowboys Playoff Record, Breaks Another in Win Over Bucs

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had a record night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In his fifth career playoff game, Prescott tied the Cowboys' single-game postseason record for passing touchdowns. The seventh-year pro threw for four touchdowns, and rushed for one, in Dallas' 31-14 wild-card game rout of Tom Brady and the Bucs on Monday.

Troy Aikman and Roger Staubach are the only other Cowboys quarterbacks to achieve the feat. Aikman threw for four touchdowns in Dallas' Super Bowl XXVII win over the Buffalo Bills while Staubach did so in an NFC Championship Game win over the Los Angeles Rams in the 1975 season.

Dak Prescott is the third Cowboys quarterback to throw four touchdowns in a playoff game, joining Troy Aikman (vs. BUF, Super Bowl XXVII) and Roger Staubach (at LAR, 1/4/76). — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) January 17, 2023

Prescott's record-tying touchdown pass came on a fourth down in the fourth quarter when he hit a wide-open CeeDee Lamb for an 18-yard score.

Prescott, who finished 25 of 33 passing for 305 yards against Tampa Bay, also broke a franchise record held by Aikman.

After starting 0-for-3, Prescott completed a record-setting 11 consecutive passes. That topped Aikman's 10 straight completions in Dallas' Super Bowl XXX victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Dak Prescott's 11 consecutive completions are a Cowboys postseason record. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 17, 2023

Prescott and Co. will next visit the No. 2 San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round on Sunday.