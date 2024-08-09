Bucks County baseball players 1 win from Little League World Series

This is the can't-miss youth baseball game of the season for people from Bucks County and beyond.

With one more win, the Council Rock Newtown Little League baseball team will advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

With an undefeated record of 17-0 -- the longest winning streak of any team around the county -- the team is packed with talent, long-lasting friendships and pride.

They are not just poised for a grand slam shot at a World Series berth, but they have the potential to bring home the win.

After defeating Maryland 11-1 on Tuesday, CR Newton is facing the team from Washington, D.C. in the final of the Mid-Atlantic Region Tournament. The game in Bristol, Connecticut is a rematch as CR Newtown beat the D.C. team 13-1 last weekend.

A win in this game will send CR Newton to Williamsport for the Little League World Series, which starts next week.

Which players have starred for Council Rock Newtown Little League?

The team began its historic run by going undefeated locally in District 30. They then won against their Section 6 opponents to earn their crown with a spot in the state tournament. Their 4-0 record was a testament to their hard work and dedication, earning them a spot in the regionals.

The team is led by head coach Brad Hamilton, who coaches Little League superstars Gavin Caudill, Rocco DaBronzo, Wes Esteves, Brody Gage, Greyson Gage, Dean Hamilton, Saverio Longo, Tyler Neeld, Brayden Peiffer, Nick Schiller, Will Siveter, Ryan Uhl and Tyler Wexler.

The team has amassed 27 hits in its two regional games in Bridgeport.

Where to watch the game?



The Green Parrot Restaurant Pub & Patio scheduled a Friday afternoon watch party in Newtown. However with rain in the forecast, the game time was pushed up to 10 a.m. ET, so the party was pushed up to.

However, the game was in a rain delay late Friday morning.

The Mid-Atlantic championship game is being broadcast live on ESPN2.