What a win for Ron Rivera and the Washington Commanders.

Washington went into South Philadelphia under the bright lights of Monday Night Football and stunned the NFL's last remaining unbeaten team, taking down the NFC East rival Eagles 32-21.

And following the upset victory, the Commanders provided a look at an emotional postgame locker room scene.

Rivera was visibly emotional as he tried to begin to address the team and got choked up as he started talking about his late mother.

"My mother would have been proud," the head coach said before walking away.

Ron Rivera gets emotional after his Commanders defeat the Eagles when talking about his mother, who recently passed away. pic.twitter.com/sVcwwRGahk — The Comeback (@thecomeback) November 15, 2022

Rivera's mother, Dolores, died on Oct. 31, shortly after he stepped away from the team for two days to spend time with her in California.

"You can see how much that means to him," McLaurin said in the locker room after taking over for Rivera.

"But it means a lot to everybody in this locker room, bro. We set the tone. We took it to them."

Washington has now won four of its last five games, with the lone loss being a three-point defeat at the hands of the one-loss Minnesota Vikings last week. At 5-5, the Commanders are right on the outside of the playoff picture in the NFC.

Rivera and Co. will look to go above .500 for the first time since Week 1 when they visit the 1-7-1 Houston Texans on Sunday.