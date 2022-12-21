Carlos Correa Was Dressed for Giants Intro, Then Contract Fell Apart

Correa was dressed for Giants presser before deal fell apart originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Carlos Correa was less than three hours from being introduced by the Giants as the new franchise cornerstone player Tuesday morning.

Then the Giants sent out an email at 8:14 a.m. PT announcing that the press conference had been postponed, providing no details about why.

But before the postponement, per Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci, Correa arrived in San Francisco on Monday night and had dressed up Tuesday morning in preparation for his grand introduction.

Then the reported 13-year, $350 million contract agreement between Correa and the Giants hit a snag. The team had issues with his physical, the Associated Press reported citing sources, and they asked agent Scott Boras for more time to review the medical records, he told The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Boras told Verducci that he asked the Giants to make a decision to act on the agreement by 1 p.m. or 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time, to which the team agreed to.

Verducci reported that by 1 p.m. PT, the Giants made Boras aware that they weren't ready to finalize the agreement, causing the mega-agent to pursue other options.

That set off a chain of events that ended at 11:38 p.m. PT on Tuesday night when the New York Post's Jon Heyman reported that Correa had a new contract agreement with the New York Mets for 12 years and $315 million.

It was a stunning twist to the Giants' offseason, one that leaves them empty-handed as the free-agent hot stove winds down.

Boras told Rosenthal on Wednesday morning, noting that he gave the Giants plenty of time to work through Correa's medical evaluation and make a decision.

A short time later, Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi issued a statement, acknowledging that the two sides had a disagreement about Correa's injury history while wishing the 28-year-old shortstop well.

"While we are prohibited from disclosing confidential medical information, as Scott Boras stated publicly, there was a difference of opinion over the results of Carlos’ physical examination," Zaidi wrote. "We wish Carlos the best."

NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic wrote that the Giants had planned for Correa to take a cable car ride through San Francisco after the press conference.

Neither the press conference nor the cable car ride happened, and now Correa is headed to New York.