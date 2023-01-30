Brothers Continue Family Tradition of Cleaning Eagles' Jerseys Ahead of Super Bowl LVII

Philadelphia truly is the city of brotherly love, down to the team tasked with cleaning the Eagles' jerseys.

Located in South Philadelphia just up the street from Lincoln Financial Field, Lattanzio's Linn Cleaners has been working with the Eagles for over a decade.

Co-owners and brothers Joseph and Vincent Lattanzio took over from their parents, who first launched their laundromat in 1947. The family-run company has been part of multiple playoff runs, including Super Bowl LII in 2018.

Six years later, they find themselves tasked with helping make sure the team is fully prepared to compete at the Super Bowl.

Despite their experience and expertise in the business, the brothers admitted some stains --- or rather positions -- are tougher to clean than others.

"The lineman," they both said decisively.

It's no surprise that the group of players known for playing "in the trenches" come out with a few marks to show for it.

Joseph Lattanzio named center Jason Kelce, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and guard Landon Dickerson as owners of some of the toughest jerseys to keep clean.

Luckily for the crew at Lattanzio's Linn Cleaners, they've got an extra week to prepare for Super Bowl LVII when the Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Glendale, Ariz.