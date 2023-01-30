nfl

Brothers Continue Family Tradition of Cleaning Eagles' Jerseys Ahead of Super Bowl LVII

Lattanzio's Linn Cleaners, owned by brothers Joseph and Vincent Lattanzio, are experts at getting even the toughest stains out for the Super Bowl-bound Eagles

By Charlotte Edmonds

NBC Universal, Inc.

Philadelphia truly is the city of brotherly love, down to the team tasked with cleaning the Eagles' jerseys.

Located in South Philadelphia just up the street from Lincoln Financial Field, Lattanzio's Linn Cleaners has been working with the Eagles for over a decade.

Co-owners and brothers Joseph and Vincent Lattanzio took over from their parents, who first launched their laundromat in 1947. The family-run company has been part of multiple playoff runs, including Super Bowl LII in 2018.

Six years later, they find themselves tasked with helping make sure the team is fully prepared to compete at the Super Bowl.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Despite their experience and expertise in the business, the brothers admitted some stains --- or rather positions -- are tougher to clean than others.

"The lineman," they both said decisively.

It's no surprise that the group of players known for playing "in the trenches" come out with a few marks to show for it.

Sports

In partnership with NBC Sports Philadelphia

Philadelphia Eagles 2 hours ago

Super Bowl Tickets in High Demand After Eagles Win NFC Championship

Super Bowl 57 7 hours ago

Hurts, Mahomes Set Up First Super Bowl Between Black Starting QBs

Joseph Lattanzio named center Jason Kelce, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and guard Landon Dickerson as owners of some of the toughest jerseys to keep clean.

Luckily for the crew at Lattanzio's Linn Cleaners, they've got an extra week to prepare for Super Bowl LVII when the Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Glendale, Ariz.

This article tagged under:

nflPhiladelphia Eagles
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us