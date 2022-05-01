😄 Smile so your friends and family can see you!

That's what 2022 Blue Cross Broad Street Run participants should do as they run by NBC10's and Telemundo 62's Smile Cam in front of the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts on South Broad Street Sunday morning.

Besides live coverage of the 10-mile dash down Broad Street on air and in the NBC10 app Sunday, we will also be livestreaming the Smile Cam.

Just look for the big Peacock and wave!

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Positioned right around the 6-mile mark, the Smile Cam will give runners a little extra boost.

Runners should strike a pose or just flash a smile as they get to South Broad and Spruce streets Sunday morning. Their loved ones can catch the action live in this story. It's that simple!