‘Breaking' news: New Olympic sport to hold US championships in Philly

Put on your cleanest Puma tracksuit and step into your freshest B-boy stance, because the national finals for Red Bull BC One Breaking -- i.e. breakdancing -- is headed to the City of Brotherly Love this summer.

The sport is set to join the Olympics in 2024, but, before then, hundreds of B-Boys and B-Girls from across the country will head to Philadelphia to battle it out for the chance to represent the United States in the World Final.

Events kick off June 17, when the Red Bull BC One Regional Cyphers begin in Orlando, Fla., Minneapolis, Minn. and New York City. Winners of these regional events will then convene in Philadelphia for the Red Bull BC One National Final on August 26.

This year’s winner of the Red Bull BC One Cypher USA will get a chance to represent the country at the world championships, set to be held in October at Stade Roland-Garros in Paris, France.

On Sunday, June 11th, a kick off event for the national competitions will be held at Silk City.

When the Olympics being next summer, in Paris, France, the sport will be officially part of the games.

In the Olympics, officials said that breaking will comprise of two events -- one for men and one for women -- where 16 B-Boys and 16 B-Girls will go face to face in solo battles.

A statement on the addition of breaking to the Olympics notes that "[a]thletes will use a combination of power moves – including windmills, the 6-step and freezes – as they adapt their moves and improvise to the beat of the DJ’s tracks in a bid to secure the judges’ votes and take home the first Olympic breaking title."