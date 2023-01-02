Buffalo's Damar Hamlin Collapses on Field, Bills-Bengals Postponed

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital after collapsing on the field during Monday Night Football.

Hamlin collided with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins while making a tackle in the first quarter. Hamlin got to his feet and momentarily stood in place before falling backwards to the field. Medical personnel immediately began tending to Hamlin, administering CPR for roughly 10 minutes while an ambulance was on the field.

The looks on the quarterbacks’ faces say everything.



Awful scene. Praying for Damar Hamlin. pic.twitter.com/tEdSsdlrEV — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 3, 2023

Players from both teams surrounded the area, many in tears.

Hamlin was given oxygen as he was loaded into the ambulance. Each member of the Bills dropped to one knee in prayer as the ambulance pulled off the field.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin remained down on the field after a scary hit.



According to the broadcast, medical personnel have administered CPR. pic.twitter.com/JKCWmfzaLT — ESPN (@espn) January 3, 2023

Hamlin's mother reportedly was in the stands watching the game and joined her son in the ambulance. The ambulance departed the stadium 30 minutes after the injury occurred. Hamlin was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the area's level one trauma center.

The ambulance just arrived at UC Medical Center’s ER with a police escort. UC is the area’s level one trauma center. #Bills #Bengals #DamarHamlin #wlwt pic.twitter.com/c3q0CGe0F7 — Jatara McGee WLWT (@jatara_) January 3, 2023

At 9:18 p.m. ET, the game was temporarily suspended in the first quarter, with both teams leaving the field. It was announced by the NFL shortly after 10 p.m. ET that the game would be postponed.

“This game has been temporarily suspended” pic.twitter.com/hvahgvHxAN — Mark Slaughter (@MarkVSlaughter) January 3, 2023

"Tonight's Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin collapsed, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced," the NFL's statement read.

"Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.

"Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

"The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game."

The 24-year-old Hamlin is in his second season in the NFL, having been drafted in the sixth round of the 2021 draft out of Pittsburgh.