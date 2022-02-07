Vincent Zhou Tests Positive For COVID-19; Status For Men's Singles Unclear

Vincent Zhou’s 2022 Winter Olympic journey could be coming to an abrupt ending.

One day after competing in the free skate as part of the figure skating team event, the 21-year-old tested positive for COVID-19. The positive result came as part of a regular COVID-19 screening.

His status for Monday’s men’s short program remains uncertain. If his next testing result comes back negative, he will be able to participate. If he gets another positive test, he will miss the individual competition.

Update: Vincent Zhou tested positive for COVID - media release from USFS below #Beijing2022 pic.twitter.com/iTXmRbFiU3 — Jackie Wong (@rockerskating) February 7, 2022

Zhou is among the medal contenders for the men’s singles competition. At the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, he became the first athlete to complete a quad lutz on the Olympic stage before ultimately finishing sixth in the men’s singles.

Team USA has two other representatives in men’s singles at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Nathan Chen is a gold medal favorite and performed well in the team event, placing first in the men’s short program with a personal best of 111.71. Jason Brown will also compete in his second Olympics after being part of a U.S. squad that earned bronze in the team event at the 2014 Sochi Games.