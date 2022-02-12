ROC Wins Gold Medal in Women's Cross-Country Skiing Relay, U.S. Places Sixth

The Russian Olympic Committee won a surprising gold medal in the women's 4x5km relay event on Saturday morning.

The ROC's Veronika Stepanova crossed the finish line with a time of 53:41.0 at Zhangjiakou National Cross-Country Skiing Center, beating out 17 other nations.

Germany collected a silver medal in 53:59.2 while Sweden grabbed bronze clocking in at 54:01.7.

Team USA's Hailey Swirbul, Rosie Brennan, Novie McCabe and Jessie Diggins finished in sixth place with a time of 55:09.2.

Diggins made U.S. Olympic history by winning the bronze medal in the women’s individual sprint earlier this week.

The next women's cross-country event is the Team sprint on Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 4 a.m. ET. Diggins won an Olympic gold medal in the Team Sprint in 2018 Pyeongchang.