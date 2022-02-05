Elana Meyers Taylor

Elana Meyers Returns From Her COVID-19 Isolation Stronger Than Ever

The Team USA bobsledder was cleared to compete in the 2022 Winter Olympics on Saturday

By Kristen Conti

Talk about staying hopeful … and in shape.

Elana Meyers Taylor implemented an at-home workout regime -- ahem, an in-hotel workout regime -- to keep herself sharp for the possibility of being cleared to compete in the Games, following a positive COVID-19 test.

The dedication speaks for itself.

The bobsled athlete tested positive for the virus on Jan. 31, just two days after she landed in Beijing for the 2022 Winter Games. 

She was sent to a hotel and forced to isolate herself from the rest of her sliding team members. And though she was not alongside them, she did not slack off for a single second. In fact, she might have worked even harder than before.

After all, COVID was no match for Meyers Taylor.

The athlete knew her place in the Games was ambiguous until she tested negative twice, but that didn’t take away her spark. Meyers Taylor trained just as she would have, had she tested negative and been among the other Team USA Bobsled athletes. 

The fiercely humble athlete posted a video on twitter showcasing her obvious dedication to the sport, to her team and to the nation as a whole.

And what do you know? After resting (well, not really) and isolating for the proper duration of time, Meyers Taylor re-tested twice for the virus and provided two negative tests. She announced her clearance on Saturday, Feb 5, which means she will be eligible to compete.

How timely for Team USA Bobsledding.

Meyers Taylor and the rest of the team will be competing on Saturday, Feb. 12.

