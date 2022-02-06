What Are the Overtime Rules in Olympic Ice Hockey?

When it comes to overtime in ice hockey at the Olympics, it's a complicated process.

If two teams are tied at the end of the 60 minutes of regulation, it's not as simple as next goal wins. The overtime periods are all dependent on what stage of the tournament the games are being played.

The only thing consistent is that there are no ties. A winner is determined one way or another.

What are the overtime rules for a group play or quarterfinal game?

If a game is being played during the group play of the preliminary round, or is a quarterfinals matchup, then the two tied teams will play a five-minute overtime consisting of 3 on 3 play. The first team to score during this extra period wins the game.

However, if neither team scores after five minutes, the game goes to a shootout. Each team names three players to the shootout. After the three tries, if the shootout remains tied, any player can go after the three shooters have gone, including the same player. This will act as a sudden death-style of a shootout, where each team goes back and forth trying to score.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

What are the overtime rules for a semifinal or bronze medal game?

The overtime for a semifinal game and bronze medal game a 10-minute overtime period of 4 on 4 hockey. If the game remains tied, it will be decided by a shootout.

What are the overtime rules for a gold medal game?

The overtime in a gold medal game is a 20-minute period of 4 on 4.

And yes, if no one scores after 20 minutes of extra hockey, the game is still decided by a shootout. The U.S. women's ice hockey team won gold in 2018 by defeating Canada in a shootout.