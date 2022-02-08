the torch

Benjamin Karl, Ester Ledecka Win Gold Medals in Parallel Giant Slalom

Karl earned his third career Olympic medal, while Ledecka secured her second straight gold

By Max Molski

Benjamin Karl of Team Austria competes during the Men's Parallel Giant Slalom Qualification on day four of the 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park on Feb. 8, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Austria’s Benjamin Karl and the Czech Republic’s Ester Ledecka came away with snowboard parallel giant slalom gold medals on Tuesday.

Karl beat Slovenia’s Tim Mastnak by 0.82 seconds in the final race to win the men’s event. It is the first gold medal for Karl, who earned a silver medal at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and a bronze medal at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. Mastnak, meanwhile, collects his first Olympic medal with the second-place finish.

Victor Wild of the Russian Olympic Committee rounded out the men’s podium with a victory over Italy’s Roland Fischnaller in the race for the bronze medal.

Ledecka’s victory made her a back-to-back champion in the women’s parallel giant slalom. She was the No. 1-ranked racer in 2018 and 2022 and won against Austria’s Daniela Ulbing on Tuesday to clinch her second straight gold medal. Ledecka also beat Ulbing in the quarterfinals during the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.

Gloria Kotnik of Slovenia earned bronze in the women’s parallel giant slalom with a win over the Netherland’s Michele Dekker.

