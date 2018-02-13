'I'm a Glamazon': Adam Rippon Responds on Social Media to Haters Hoping He'll Fail on Olympic Stage - NBC 10 Philadelphia
WATCH LIVE: 
Olympic Pairs Skating, Snowboard
OLY-PHILLY
The 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang

The 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang

Every moment. Every medal. On every device.

'I'm a Glamazon': Adam Rippon Responds on Social Media to Haters Hoping He'll Fail on Olympic Stage

Rippon had an important message to share about failure and learning from personal setbacks that resonated with a number of admirers

Published 6 hours ago

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		35311
    2
    Netherlands    		44210
    3
    Canada    		34310
    See full medal count >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Adam Rippon Wows at Figure Skating Team Event Free Skate

    Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon had a not-so-subtle message for social media haters hoping he'll fail under the intense glare of the Olympic spotlight.

    "I'm a glamazon b---h ready for the runway," he tweeted.

    But before the shade, Rippon had an important message to share about failure and learning from personal setbacks that resonated with a number of admirers, including Chelsea Clinton and writer Joyce Carol Oates.

    Rippon became the first openly gay figure skater to make the U.S. Olympic team.

    But he's said he doesn't just want to be defined as a gay skater — he and freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy are the only two openly gay US athletes in Pyeongchang — but rather as an Olympic medalist who is gay.

    Adam Rippon Hopes He 'Made Reese Witherspoon Proud'

    Adam Rippon's Cutest MomentsAdam Rippon's Cutest Moments

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices