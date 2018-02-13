Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon had a not-so-subtle message for social media haters hoping he'll fail under the intense glare of the Olympic spotlight.

"I'm a glamazon b---h ready for the runway," he tweeted.

But before the shade, Rippon had an important message to share about failure and learning from personal setbacks that resonated with a number of admirers, including Chelsea Clinton and writer Joyce Carol Oates.

Rippon became the first openly gay figure skater to make the U.S. Olympic team.

But he's said he doesn't just want to be defined as a gay skater — he and freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy are the only two openly gay US athletes in Pyeongchang — but rather as an Olympic medalist who is gay.

