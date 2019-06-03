What to Know Phillies centerfielder Odubel Herrera's administrative leave was extended following his arrest for alleged domestic violence.

The MLB announced Monday that the administrative leave for Herrera had been extended through June 17, the same day he's due in court.

Phillies centerfielder Odubel Herrera's administrative leave was extended another two weeks following his arrest for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

The MLB announced Monday that the administrative leave for Herrera had been extended through June 17, the same day he's due back in court.

Herrera was arrested on May 27 after a report of domestic violence. The alleged incident involved his 20-year-old girlfriend and took place at the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, according to a police report.

The police report also says the victim "had visible signs of injury to her arms and neck that was sustained after being assaulted by her boyfriend, David Odubel Herrera, during a dispute."

Officials say she refused medical attention. Herrera was charged with simple assault and released on a summons.

Herrera faces swift discipline under Major League Baseball's domestic abuse policy. If/when he is suspended, he would be placed on the restricted list.

The Phillies confirmed the news in a statement on May 28, saying that the team "immediately reported the incident to Major League Baseball" and adding that the league has placed Herrera on administrative leave.

Discipline lies in the hands of the commissioner under MLB's recently instituted joint domestic violence policy between the union and league. It is unclear where this is going, but a recent example involved Cubs shortstop Addison Russell, who was suspended 40 games without pay. Punishment does not include a player's contract being voided.

Herrera, 27, is in the third year of a five-year, $30 million contract. The Phillies hold club options for the following two years.