Nats Fan Holds On to Beers as World Series Ball Wallops Him

A World Series ball is coming straight at you but you're holding a pricey beer in each hand. Do you go for the ball or try to hang on to the beers?

A Washington Nationals fan opted for the beers.

The Nats fan is being hailed as a "hero" after he gripped two Bud Lights as a ball flew at him during Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday night.

In the second inning, Houston Astros rookie Yordan Álvarez hit a home run. The ball hurtled toward the fan.

Video that's now viral shows the fan steel himself as the ball whizzes toward him. He's gripping a tall, blue can of Bud Light in each hand. He puffs out his cheeks as the ball hits him in the torso, but the beers are safe.

The "beer guy" is D.C. resident Jeff Adams, The Washington Post reported. He's likely bruised, but he said the hit didn't hurt too much.

"Listen. It’s a World Series baseball. I didn’t feel anything," he told the paper.

Bud Light, unsurprisingly, liked the video. "This man is a hero. Twitter please figure out who this guy is so we can reward him," a post to the brand's Twitter account said.

Some baseball fans said it only made sense to protect the expensive beers.

"Ok a beer at Nationals Park is like $15 so I can understand why he held on for dear life," one Twitter user wrote.

Adams reportedly took the ball home.