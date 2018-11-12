Philadelphia Phillies manager Gabe Kapler lost his Malibu home in the deadly California wildfires, NBC10 has confirmed. The house was destroyed in the Woolsey fire.

Kapler and his family are safe and his thoughts are with the community affected by the tragedy, a Phillies spokesperson told NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Kapler was born in Hollywood. In addition to his home in Malibu, he has one in Philly, and was in Philadelphia as recently as last week.

The Woolsey fire, north of Los Angeles, has claimed at least two lives and has consumed roughly 143-square-miles of land in Southern California. The blaze sent thousands fleeing from their homes and has destroyed more than 370 structures thus far, but officials expect hundreds more will be lost.

More than 30 people in all have died and tens of thousands of Californians have been forced from their homes due to the wildfires, which continue to rage in the northern and southern ends of the state.

The Camp Fire, near the town of Paradise in Northern California, has become the most destructive wildfire in state history, killing at least 29 people and destroying more than 6,400 residential structures over nearly 175 square miles.