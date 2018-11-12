How to Help Victims of California Wildfires

At Least 31 Dead in Most Disastrous Wildfires in California's History

More than 30 people have died and tens of thousands of Californians have been forced from their homes as huge wildfires continue to rage in the northern and southern ends of the state.

The Camp Fire has become the most destructive wildfire in state history, killing at least 29 people and destroying more than 6,400 residential structures over nearly 175 square miles. The 130-square-mile Woolsey fire north of Los Angeles, meanwhile, killed at least two and has the potential to grow with the return of Santa Ana winds. Burning near the Woolsey fire, the Hill fire is smaller and three-quarters contained.

Here are some ways to help:

DONATIONS

Anyone who wants to help can text "CAWILDFIRES" to 90999 to make a $10 donation to support RedCross disaster efforts.

GoFundMe has also set up a page with fundraising campaigns for victims of the fires in both northern and southern California.

Donations can also be made through the Salvation Army.

North Valley Community Foundation is accepting monetary donations as well as supplies.

Caring Choice, a nonprofit in Chico, is accepting donations to help offer relief to those affected by recent Northern California Fires. You can make a note in the memo whether you prefer your donation be used for, food, clothing, housing or other things.

Among supplies needed are paper products (toilet paper, forks, spoons, paper plates, tissues, paper towels), and women's undergarments, as well as warm clothes, including shoe and socks, Butte County officials said.

The North Valley Animal Disaster Group is taking care of 729 animals as of Saturday morning and it's accepting donations. Call ‪530-899-3873‬ or visit this site for more information.

United Way of Greater Los Angeles has started a disaster relief fund for victims of the Hill and Woolsey fires. Similarly, United Way of Northern California has set up an option on its donation for page for people to put money toward Camp fire relief.

The Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation has also put out a call for donations to raise money to purchase hydration backpacks for firefighters. Donations can be made online at the organization's website.

AirBnb was looking for host homes to open their spaces for evacuees of the Woolsey and Hill Fires through Nov. 29.

Those wishing to volunteer should fill out an application and wait for instructions. Notarized applications are required. Contact Caring Choices by calling 530-899-3873 or visiting them at 1398 Ridgewood in Chico.

AT&T was waiving charges for those affected by the fires. See more information here. T-Mobile, Sprint and Verizon are offering a similar deal, with more information available on their websites.

Additionally, NBC Los Angeles has a Southern California wildfires Facebook group with local information on ways to help.

