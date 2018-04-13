Dez Bryant, Cowboys Part Ways After 8 Seasons

Wide receiver Dez Bryant was released by the Dallas Cowboys. Bryant caught a franchise record 73 touchdown passes in his eight seasons with the team. (Published 7 minutes ago)

Dez fans -- send us your favorite photos of you in your Bryant jerysey or "Throwing up the X" and we may use it on air or in our growing online gallery of fan photos. Email the photos to iSee@nbcdfw.com.

After eight seasons, the Dallas Cowboys are parting company with dynamic, show-stopping wide receiver Dez Bryant.

Citing a source within the team, NBC 5's Jean-Jacques Taylor Dez broke the news of Bryant's release on Twitter late Friday morning.



Bryant, 29, arrived at The Star in Frisco at about 11 a.m. for a much anticipated meeting with team owner Jerry Jones -- the subject of which, many speculated, was that the receiver's future with America's Team had come to an end.



Following the meeting, Dez sent a series of tweets confirming he'd been cut while thanking fans for their support.



Jones then issued a statement on behalf of the team, saying it was not an easy decision and that it was made in the best interest of the team.



As an organization we hold Dez Bryant in the highest regard, and we are grateful for his passion, spirit and contributions to this team for the past eight years. He will always be a valued member of our family. Dez and I share a personal and professional relationship that is very strong, and he is one of just a handful of players with whom I have become that close to over the past 30 years. This was not an easy decision. It was made based upon doing what we believe is in the best interest of the Dallas Cowboys. We arrived at this crossroad collectively with input from several voices within the organization. Ultimately we determined it was time to go in a new direction.

Taylor said earlier in the week that if the Cowboys were smart, they'd cut Dez before voluntary workouts began Monday, saving themselves some money and answering a lot of questions for teammates about Bryant's future with the squad.

Bryant has been terrific with the Cowboys - he’s their all-time leader with 73 career touchdowns, 531 receptions and 7,459 yards as well as countless unforgettable moments, Taylor recalled.

In his eight seasons, Dez has eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark three times - in 2012, 2013 and 2014. In each of those years Dez also scored more than a dozen touchdowns. Since an injury 2015, he's not been close to reproducing those numbers however.