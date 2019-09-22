Antonio Brown Says He's Done With NFL, Takes Swipe at Robert Kraft

The New England Patriots said Friday that they were releasing Antonio Brown — they felt "it is best to move in a different direction." Brown responded with a thank you. (Published Friday, Sept. 20, 2019)

Two days after he was released by the New England Patriots, wide receiver Antonio Brown said he would no longer play in the National Football League and took a parting shot at Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

In a series of tweets Sunday morning, Brown — who was released amid multiple accusations of sexual misconduct — suggested he was treated unfairly and that owners wield too much power.

"Will not be playing in the @NFL anymore these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we will see if the @NFLPA hold them accountable," Brown tweeted.

Brown was due to be paid $5 million by the Patriots Monday, had he not been released, NBC Sports Boston reported. It would have been the first installment of his $9 million signing bonus.

The embattled wide receiver took aim at New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft in a separate tweet.

"Kraft got caught in the parlor AB speculations fired different strokes different folks clearly," Brown tweeted.

In February, Kraft was charged with two misdemeanor counts of soliciting another to commit prostitution. The charges were filed following a massive investigation into prostitution at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter and several other Florida locations.

Kraft pleaded not guilty to the charges. He also issued a public apology.

The Twitter rant came after the Patriots announced Friday they had released Brown after the wide receiver had played just one game with the team.

"The New England Patriots are releasing Antonio Brown," the team said in a statement. "We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time."

Brown's short time with the team — he was signed two weeks ago — was marked by controversy, including a civil lawsuit filed in federal court accusing him of rape. Brown has denied that allegation.

The team's decision to part ways with Brown came after a report that the player sent "intimidating" text messages to one of his accusers, which reportedly "enraged" Kraft.

The Patriots were Brown's third team in under a year. He left the Pittsburgh Steelers after agitating for a move, then joined the Oakland Raiders only to be cut amid a dispute with their general manager.