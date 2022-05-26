2022 Indianapolis 500: Date, Time, Live Stream, How to Watch, Starting Grid

Indianapolis 500: Date, time, live stream, how to watch, starting grid originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

It's almost time for one of the most thrilling races of the calendar year.

The 106th running of the 500-mile race is one of the most historic races in auto racing and promises to deliver excitement once again.

Get the milk ready, here's everything to know about the 2021 Indianapolis 500.

When is the 2022 Indianapolis 500?

The 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 is on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at 12:45 p.m. ET.

How to watch the Indianapolis 500 2022?

NBC will broadcast the 2022 Indianapolis 500.

How to stream the 2022 Indianapolis 500?

NBC Sports and the NBC Sports App have the live online stream of the 2022 Indianapolis 500.

Who is the defending Indianapolis 500 champion?

Hélio Castroneves won the 2021 Indianapolis 500 for the fourth time in his career, tied with A.J. Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears.

Past Champions:

2021: Hélio Castroneves (4)

2020: Takuma Sato (2)

2019: Simon Pagenaud

2018: Will Power

2017: Takuma Sato

2016: Alexander Rossi

2015: Juan Pablo Montoya

2014: Ryan Hunter-Reay

2013: Tony Kanaan

2012: Dario Franchitti

2011: Dan Wheldon

What is the starting order of the Indianapolis 500 2022?

Qualifying and order for the Indianapolis 500 was determined on Saturday, May 22 and Sunday, May 23.

Row 1: Scott Dixon -- Alex Palou -- Rinus VeeKay

Row 2: Ed Carpenter -- Marcus Ericsson -- Tony Kanaan

Row 3: Pato O'Ward -- Felix Rosenqvist -- Romain Grosjean

Row 4: Takuma Sato -- Will Power -- Jimmie Johnson

Row 5: David Malukas -- Josef Newgarden -- Santino Ferrucci

Row 6: Simon Pagenaud -- JR Hildebrand -- Conor Daly

Row 7: Callum Ilott -- Alexander Rossi -- Graham Rahal

Row 8: Sage Karam -- Marco Andretti -- Devlin DeFrancesco

Row 9: Colton Herta -- Scott McLaughlin -- Helio Castroneves

Row 10: Kyle Kirkwood -- Dalton Kellett -- Juan Pablo Montoya

Row 11: Christian Lundgaard -- Jack Harvey -- Stefan Wilson